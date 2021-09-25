$185.69 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to report $185.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.96 million to $188.29 million. Endava posted sales of $112.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $623.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.88 million to $634.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $781.54 million, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $838.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.69. The company had a trading volume of 184,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,855. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.34. Endava has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Endava by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Endava by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Endava by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.