$19.48 Million in Sales Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will post $19.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Joint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.10 million and the highest is $19.86 million. The Joint posted sales of $15.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year sales of $78.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.50 million to $79.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $101.64 million, with estimates ranging from $100.48 million to $102.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 100.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 245,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 84.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 196,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 28.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after acquiring an additional 74,044 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 472.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 246,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.00. 251,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,604. The Joint has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

