1,900 Shares in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC) Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73.

