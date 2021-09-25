$192.92 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to announce $192.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $192.50 million to $193.08 million. Semtech reported sales of $154.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $735.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $740.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $810.40 million, with estimates ranging from $803.40 million to $834.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMTC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,478. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,014,000 after purchasing an additional 84,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after buying an additional 502,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after buying an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after buying an additional 658,570 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Semtech by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.44. 262,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.28. Semtech has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

