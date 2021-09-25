1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives $45.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.27.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $207,267. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.