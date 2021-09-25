-$2.11 EPS Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to post earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.50). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings of ($2.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($7.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($5.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,806,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,142,000 after purchasing an additional 305,467 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $14,711,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $2,644,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. 21,474,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,992,414. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

