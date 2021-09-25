$2.31 Million in Sales Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will post sales of $2.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $9.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 million to $9.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.98 million, with estimates ranging from $16.84 million to $17.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 141.52% and a negative net margin of 203.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Intrusion stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. 183,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.97. Intrusion has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 2,716.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 203,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

