22,318 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,549,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,188 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 145,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $24.51 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 90.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPCH. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

