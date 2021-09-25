$243.56 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will post $243.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.68 million and the lowest is $243.50 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $126.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $902.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $899.98 million to $903.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $869.62 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.07. The stock had a trading volume of 144,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,551. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

