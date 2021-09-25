$3.08 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce $3.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.10 million and the lowest is $50,000.00. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $3.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $16.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $24.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.89 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.84. 708,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,763. The stock has a market cap of $406.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

