$3.08 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce $3.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.10 million and the lowest is $50,000.00. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $3.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $16.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $24.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.89 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.84. 708,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,763. The stock has a market cap of $406.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.