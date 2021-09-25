30,462 Shares in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,121,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

