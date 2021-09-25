$306.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to report $306.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.00 million and the lowest is $287.17 million. Ameresco reported sales of $282.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

AMRC stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 233,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. Ameresco has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $75.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.11.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $247,396.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,639. 41.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Ameresco by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ameresco by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ameresco by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.