33,250 Shares in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 496.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 38,461 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares during the period.

Shares of BCAT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 610,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,429. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

