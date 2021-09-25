$34.35 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post sales of $34.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.30 million and the highest is $34.40 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $141.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.60 million to $144.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $153.35 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $154.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 27,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $310.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.83. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 46.8% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth $629,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 102.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

