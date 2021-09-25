3,440 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.73. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $59.79.

