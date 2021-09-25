$35.38 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report $35.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.90 million to $35.85 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $35.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.47 million to $141.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $131.14 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%.

HMLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. lifted their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a market cap of $167.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

