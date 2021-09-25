3,814 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after buying an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,228,000 after buying an additional 146,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 15.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,166,000 after purchasing an additional 148,053 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cummins by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 909,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,512 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $227.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.35.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

