$4.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report earnings of $4.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.98. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $5.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $24.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.68 to $25.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.22 to $23.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,562,000 after buying an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COF traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $166.17. 2,679,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

