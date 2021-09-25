$44.05 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will post $44.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.60 million to $44.50 million. Impinj reported sales of $28.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $180.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $181.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $215.30 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $218.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of Impinj stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.40. 75,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,207. Impinj has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $40,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,567 shares of company stock worth $546,205. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,820,000 after buying an additional 33,365 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after buying an additional 193,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

