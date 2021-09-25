$5.10 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post sales of $5.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.27 million and the lowest is $4.85 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.84 million to $20.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.22 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $20.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYRS shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of SYRS stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 800,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,954. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.90. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,047,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,311,000 after purchasing an additional 32,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,325,000 after purchasing an additional 295,392 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,139,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 497,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 712,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

