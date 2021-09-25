$50.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will post $50.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. Cutera posted sales of $39.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $218.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $218.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $238.35 million, with estimates ranging from $236.90 million to $239.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%.

CUTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Cutera to $64.25 in a research report on Thursday.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,968.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $37,386,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,342,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at $15,049,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at $9,778,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cutera by 3,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 309,000 shares during the last quarter.

CUTR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,988. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.65 million, a PE ratio of 135.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

