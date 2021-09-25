$536.30 Million in Sales Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to report $536.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $497.00 million and the highest is $575.60 million. Herc reported sales of $456.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

HRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth about $152,209,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth $93,473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Herc by 2,797.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,173,000 after purchasing an additional 716,262 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Herc by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,530,000 after buying an additional 695,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Herc by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after acquiring an additional 359,480 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRI traded up $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.98. The stock had a trading volume of 345,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,186. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. Herc has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $160.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

