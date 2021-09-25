540 Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $79.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.