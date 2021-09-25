$567.00 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce sales of $567.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $570.10 million and the lowest is $563.91 million. TTEC reported sales of $492.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $703,745,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,443,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 in the last 90 days. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.99. 91,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.26. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $51.64 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

