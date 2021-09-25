6,538 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after acquiring an additional 510,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of -132.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Cowen increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.