$67.50 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce $67.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $67.51 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $51.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $266.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.71 million to $266.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $284.26 million, with estimates ranging from $282.52 million to $285.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,312,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after buying an additional 73,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAIN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.50. 238,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,327. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.14%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

