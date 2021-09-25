6,768 Shares in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Purchased by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Central Securities by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Securities stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $42.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,035. Central Securities Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $43.42.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

