$686.00 Million in Sales Expected for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to report $686.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $668.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $704.00 million. Griffon posted sales of $660.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE GFF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 136,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,701. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Griffon has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,666,000 after acquiring an additional 252,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

