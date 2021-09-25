716,500 Shares in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 716,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 2.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.82. Mind Medicine has a one year low of 0.52 and a one year high of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $769.78 million and a P/E ratio of -14.76.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.05. Analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNMD. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

