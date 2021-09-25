747 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Wayfair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,228 shares during the period. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,168,000 after acquiring an additional 441,982 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,780 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $506,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W opened at $274.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.81, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.09 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.70.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.63.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total value of $211,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,423 shares in the company, valued at $28,046,234.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $2,760,224 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

