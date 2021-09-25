$799.24 Million in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will post $799.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $808.90 million and the lowest is $790.00 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $550.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRG. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Franchise Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,048,000 after purchasing an additional 77,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 128.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

