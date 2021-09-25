$80.85 Million in Sales Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will announce $80.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.30 million. Harmony Biosciences posted sales of $45.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $306.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.10 million to $315.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $513.60 million, with estimates ranging from $440.90 million to $586.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,926 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 45,607 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $872,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.64. 311,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.57. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

