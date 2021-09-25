$810.67 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to post sales of $810.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $821.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $794.30 million. II-VI posted sales of $728.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

IIVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,303.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,700 shares of company stock worth $1,595,229 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 4.3% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 4.9% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in II-VI by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IIVI traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.48. The company had a trading volume of 834,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,338. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $100.44.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

