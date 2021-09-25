$850,000.00 in Sales Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will report $850,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the lowest is $0.00. Ardelyx posted sales of $2.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $9.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $11.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.40 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $11.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ardelyx by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

