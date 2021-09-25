908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky Sells 6,000 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $226,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Trent A. Basarsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of 908 Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $677,250.00.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $36.38 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 14.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.34.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 908 Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 67.9% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

