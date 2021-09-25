AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of VLVLY opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.34. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.81 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 21.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

