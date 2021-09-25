AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.
Shares of VLVLY opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.34. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
