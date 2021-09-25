Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 12,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 747,085 shares.The stock last traded at $21.83 and had previously closed at $21.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.