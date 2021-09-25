abrdn plc Decreases Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in Athene by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 293,847 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,319,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $69.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $71.37. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $29,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,230.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,432. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.