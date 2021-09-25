abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 615,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

LEG opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

