abrdn plc Has $1.19 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 78.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 33,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2,941.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

