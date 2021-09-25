abrdn plc Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,721,000 after acquiring an additional 320,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,801,000 after acquiring an additional 304,078 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 74,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 569.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after acquiring an additional 137,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBTYA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.54.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

