abrdn plc Raises Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,300,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 105.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $1,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.22.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.45.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.