abrdn plc Sells 293 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

NYSE MTN opened at $351.85 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.72 and a 12 month high of $352.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

