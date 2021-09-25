Abyss Trading Down 17.5% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Abyss has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and $200,965.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00054138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00121324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011973 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00043446 BTC.

Abyss Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

