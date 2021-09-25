Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,198,000 after purchasing an additional 110,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,723,000 after purchasing an additional 208,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 40.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after buying an additional 771,578 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Accolade by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after buying an additional 1,166,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,897,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after buying an additional 290,660 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $43.06 on Friday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

