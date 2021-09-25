Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.17.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 623,724 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.