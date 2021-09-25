Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596,857 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Adecoagro worth $27,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Adecoagro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 61,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Adecoagro by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,914,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 775,868 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGRO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,838. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $289.77 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGRO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

