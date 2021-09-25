AdEx Network Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. AdEx Network has a market cap of $55.69 million and $9.73 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00054443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00122516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00043353 BTC.

About AdEx Network

ADX is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 138,075,112 coins and its circulating supply is 129,632,635 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

