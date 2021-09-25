Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $678.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $575.00 to $678.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $622.71 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $639.91 and a 200 day moving average of $558.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,010. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

