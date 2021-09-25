Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $397,000 Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in LivePerson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in LivePerson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in LivePerson by 4,941.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

LPSN opened at $63.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. Equities analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPSN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

